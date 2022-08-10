Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The mall said it’s resorting back to longer hours following the pandemic, as more and more shoppers hit the stores.

The center also hopes a consistent operating schedule will be more convenient for Hawaii visitors and locals.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve made several changes to Ala Moana Center’s hours of operation in order to support our loyal customers and merchants in the wake of the pandemic. With the steady increase in traffic to Ala Moana Center, coupled with feedback from our merchants, we’re pleased to be able to extend our hours operation, effective Sept. 1. We also believe that a consistent operating schedule, seven days a week, will be an added convenience for our customers.” Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center

The Makai Market Food Court and the Lanai will also be open during those hours, but some restaurants could choose to open earlier.

Ala Moana Center is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, they are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Again, starting Sept. 1 they will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information head to their website.