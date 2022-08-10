Read full article on original website
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 15, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 15, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Commissioners Allocated An Additional $200,000 Each To Assist In Road And Bridge Building
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a budget amendment, contract with NetData, SAVNS grant contract, a donation and made a TIFRZ appointment during their regular meeting last week. Budget Amendment. Each of the County Commissioners has been allocated an additional $200,000 to help them finish or at least continue road building...
Hopkins County Drought Conditions Persist, In Spite Of Rain
Burn Ban Still Fully In Force In Hopkins County, 1 of 224 In Texas Under Burn Ban. Although some areas over the past week have experienced a couple of good downbursts, the rain was nowhere near enough to offset the drought conditions Hopkins County is still experiencing. Thus, the burn ban enacted July 11, 2022, is still effective on Aug. 10, 2022 and for the foreseeable future for Hopkins County, according to Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley.
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
When To Be Concerned About Nitrate Accumulation In Hay From Drought-Stressed Plants
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent For Agriculture & Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Recently, I got a visit from a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation.
Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 15-19, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 15-19, 2022 includes:. Monday – Smothered Beef Patties With Onion Gravy,...
Trading Post for August 12, 2022
Brand new 22 piece set Fondu set,asking $22,call 903.440.5523,for pic or information. Guinea Pig (2 one male and female for sale will take 50 for both but i want a good home for them the male is really sweet and loveable the female is a little shy and dont like to be talkable with lol with two cages and a bag full of bedding to put in cage all for 50 dollars.
Dinner Bell Menu for August 17, 2022
Dinner Bell is grateful to Rhey and Marsha Nolan for being the Community Partners for this week’s meal!. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Information About Students Registering for Fall Classes at Paris Junior College
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Director Rob Stanley, left, and Secretary Charle Fox help returning student Conner Burgin of Sulphur Spring as he stops by the campus to register for the fall semester. For information about registering for fall call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles...
Chamber Connection – Aug. 10: Learn More About Stew Contest At Stewcombers Meeting
Monday, Aug. 15, is the final day to get your applications in if you are interested in being in this year’s Leadership Sulphur Springs class. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.
Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Staying Cool Thanks To Saputo
Numerous senior citizens will be staying cool or at least cooler this summer thanks to the generous donation of community partners. Saputo employees dropped off the 30 box fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Aug. 4, 2022, to benefit senior citizens in Hopkins County who need fans to help them stay cool during these extremely hot summer days.
Johanna Hicks Receives State Honors, Commissioners Court Recognized At 2022 Extension Conference
Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent Johanna Hicks earned state honors and Hopkins County Commissioner Court was recognized last week at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference. Hicks Receives State Honors. Johanna Hicks received the Healthy Texas Award at the TEAFCS Awards...
Twogether In Texas, Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet Coming Up This Month
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 West Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
FM 64 Closure Set To Begin Aug. 22 in Delta County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a short-term closure of FM 64 in Delta County will be necessary beginning Aug. 22 to replace an existing box culvert on this roadway. The temporary closure of FM 64 will occur approximately 1.3 miles south of the intersection...
Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Yvonne Wallis
A funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Aug. 2, 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly report to Sulphur Springs City Council at the regular Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting:. We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING. The contract with Texas Department...
