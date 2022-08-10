Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools implements new visitor policies to ensure students’ safety
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Washington Local Schools are cracking down on safety this school year. Superintendent, Kadee Anstadt, said with the recent uptick in school violence across the country, something needed to change. “We’ve always had procedures for visitors entering our buildings, but I think over the last...
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
13abc.com
Imagine It! - Acid/Base Indicators - Aug. 13th, 2022
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
Inflation challenges school lunch assistance after federal waiver cancellation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 waiver to provide free meals for students ended on June 30, and it's just another challenge amid inflation for the approaching school year. The USDA started the waiver program when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Connecting Kids...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
sent-trib.com
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG man going to prison for shooting himself
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to prison. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
toledoparent.com
Toledo Area Pediatrician on Toddlers and Screen Time: What you Need to Know
From birth to age three, a toddler’s brain grows at a phenomenal rate. Those developing brains make 1 million neural connections per minute. Because their brains are still developing, babies and toddlers don’t process media in the same way as older children and adults. Sarah Magoun M.D., a...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
13abc.com
13abc Photos of the Week - August 12
foodsafetynews.com
A growing cluster of E. coli cases is reported by local health department in Ohio
Ohio’s Wood County is experiencing an uptick in E. coli cases. The Wood County Health Department reports three years of E. coli cases have occurred just during the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison told the Wood County Board of Health on Thursday that 16 known cases of E....
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
