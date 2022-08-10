ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

City of Bend sets two open houses as it crafts code to regulate unsanctioned camping on city property

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUbdk_0hBChLS100

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on city rights-of-way and city-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the city will host two informational open houses this month.

The purpose of the open houses is to inform the community about how developing an unsanctioned camping code fits into the city and community response to homelessness.

City staff will share information about the legal principles involved in regulating public property in light of recent federal court decisions and Oregon statutes and the process for developing the code, including when community members will have opportunities to provide input.

The open houses will also provide time for community members to ask questions about this process.

Both open houses will be hybrid events. The online open houses will be available with live simultaneous Spanish interpretation.

The open houses will be held:

  • 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, in Council Chambers (710 NW Wall Street) or online
  • 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at Municipal Court (555 NE 15th Street) or online

Both open houses will be streamed on the City of Bend YouTube channel . Those who wish to ask questions during the open house should register with the Zoom links that will be posted on the unsanctioned camping code webpage .

Accessible Meeting Information

These open houses are accessible. Sign language interpreter service, assistive listening devices, materials in alternate formats such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, or any other accommodations are available upon advance request. Please contact Anne Aurand at aaurand@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5573 for accommodations. Providing at least 3 days’ notice before the event will help ensure availability.

About the Unsanctioned Camping Code

Unsanctioned camping along City streets and sidewalks is the type of camping the City hears a lot of concerns about. The Bend Municipal Code currently does not ban camping on public property or rights-of-way. The City of Bend is developing a code to help regulate City-owned property and rights-of-way to make them safer for everyone, and intends to regulate unsanctioned camping in a manner consistent with federal court decisions and Oregon law. There will be opportunities for the community to provide input on the proposed code before Council votes on adopting a code this fall.

Learn more about the unsanctioned camping code at bendoregon.gov/camping-code .

The post City of Bend sets two open houses as it crafts code to regulate unsanctioned camping on city property appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF still plans Redmond meeting tonight on controversial wildfire risk map, despite its withdrawal

The Oregon Department of Forestry is holding a community meeting this evening at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on its controversial state wildfire risk map, despite the agency's recent decision to withdraw and revise the map. The post ODF still plans Redmond meeting tonight on controversial wildfire risk map, despite its withdrawal appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz revives, appoints 19 members to Police Chief’s Advisory Council

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz announced Thursday he's appointed the 19 members of the revived Police Chief’s Advisory Council, which had been paused during the COVID pandemic and since the changeover from Krantz’s predecessor as chief, Jim Porter. The post Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz revives, appoints 19 members to Police Chief’s Advisory Council appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Spanish#Council Chambers
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development

Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development. The post State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires

Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Going strong 75 years, Redmond’s Buckaroo Breakfast returns in traditional hearty fashion at fairgrounds

After a two-year absence, Redmond residents lined up early Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. for a hearty Buckaroo Breakfast to kick off the fifth and final day of the 102nd annual Deschutes County Fair. The post Going strong 75 years, Redmond’s Buckaroo Breakfast returns in traditional hearty fashion at fairgrounds appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy