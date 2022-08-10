City of Bend sets two open houses as it crafts code to regulate unsanctioned camping on city property

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on city rights-of-way and city-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the city will host two informational open houses this month.

The purpose of the open houses is to inform the community about how developing an unsanctioned camping code fits into the city and community response to homelessness.

City staff will share information about the legal principles involved in regulating public property in light of recent federal court decisions and Oregon statutes and the process for developing the code, including when community members will have opportunities to provide input.

The open houses will also provide time for community members to ask questions about this process.

Both open houses will be hybrid events. The online open houses will be available with live simultaneous Spanish interpretation.

The open houses will be held:

10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, in Council Chambers (710 NW Wall Street) or online

5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at Municipal Court (555 NE 15th Street) or online

Both open houses will be streamed on the City of Bend YouTube channel . Those who wish to ask questions during the open house should register with the Zoom links that will be posted on the unsanctioned camping code webpage .

Accessible Meeting Information

These open houses are accessible. Sign language interpreter service, assistive listening devices, materials in alternate formats such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, or any other accommodations are available upon advance request. Please contact Anne Aurand at aaurand@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5573 for accommodations. Providing at least 3 days’ notice before the event will help ensure availability.

About the Unsanctioned Camping Code

Unsanctioned camping along City streets and sidewalks is the type of camping the City hears a lot of concerns about. The Bend Municipal Code currently does not ban camping on public property or rights-of-way. The City of Bend is developing a code to help regulate City-owned property and rights-of-way to make them safer for everyone, and intends to regulate unsanctioned camping in a manner consistent with federal court decisions and Oregon law. There will be opportunities for the community to provide input on the proposed code before Council votes on adopting a code this fall.

Learn more about the unsanctioned camping code at bendoregon.gov/camping-code .

