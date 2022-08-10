Oxford, MS

Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO