Oxford, MS

Read full article on original website
Related
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
Comments / 0