Golf

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview

The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
2022 Boeing Classic format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Boeing Classic format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour Champions event played at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash. The 2022 Boeing Classic field is 78 players. The Boeing Classic field is made up of players with PGA Tour Champions standing, jockeying for crucial...
2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the Korn Ferry Tour event played at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb. The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship field is 156 players. The Pinnacle Bank Championship field is made up of players with Korn Ferry Tour standing,...
2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse is set for $850,000, with the winner's share coming in at $153,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Pinnacle Bank Championship field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Brandon Harkins and...
