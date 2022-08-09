Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
ESPN
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas approve decision to not let LIV Golf members into PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rory McIlroy was paying attention to court proceedings Tuesday, when a federal judge in California denied a temporary restraining order to three suspended PGA Tour members who signed with LIV Golf and then wanted to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson...
CBS Sports
Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
bloomberglaw.com
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Golf.com
FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview
The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
ESPN
Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun tied for lead after 1st round at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with J.J. Spaun on Thursday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Boeing Classic format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 Boeing Classic format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour Champions event played at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash. The 2022 Boeing Classic field is 78 players. The Boeing Classic field is made up of players with PGA Tour Champions standing, jockeying for crucial...
Golf.com
FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks: 4 wagers we really like this week￼
When Andy Lack gave us his picks for last week’s Wyndham Championship, we said, “Huh?”. The former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had not exactly been on a tear. In fact, he’d missed the cut in three of his previous five starts. But Lack liked him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6 and more.
FedEx Cup playoffs are here and LIV Golf a lingering topic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Perhaps it was only fitting that a violent thunderstorm hit the TPC Southwind right about the time a federal judge in California ruled against a motion that would have allowed three players who cashed in on LIV Golf to play for $75 million in bonus money on the PGA Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the Korn Ferry Tour event played at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb. The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship field is 156 players. The Pinnacle Bank Championship field is made up of players with Korn Ferry Tour standing,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse is set for $850,000, with the winner's share coming in at $153,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Pinnacle Bank Championship field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Brandon Harkins and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rickie Fowler Splits With Longtime Caddie on Eve of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The fan favorite is the last man into this week's first playoff event and he'll play without Joe Skovron, his caddie since 2009.
Photos: 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind
It’s time for the playoffs. The race for the PGA Tour’s biggest prize, the FedEx Cup, has transitioned from the regular season to postseason with this week’s 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 125 players from the season-long points list...
Comments / 0