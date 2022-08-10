ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OSU-Tulsa Hosts Back-To-School Drive-Thru Community Event

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMIPt_0hBCh3eC00

OSU Tulsa celebrated the back-to-school season with a drive-thru community event Tuesday evening.

There were school supply giveaways, free shots from the Tulsa Health Department, and meet-and-greets with Tulsa law enforcement.

"It's you know, really great to have something like this over here in this part of Tulsa," said Michelle Lopez, OSU Tulsa Success Coach. "Having something close to North Tulsa and everything like that, I think is really, really helpful."

Some high school bands and dance groups also performed. TPS students go back to class next Thursday, Aug. 18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Class Of Cadets Graduate Tulsa Police Academy

A new class of police cadets are ready to hit the streets this evening after graduating on Friday. They’ll be working with a supervisor for the next 16 weeks and then will go on patrol on their own. This graduating class is one of the largest ones TPD has had in several years and the recruits are excited to get out on the streets and start serving the community.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies

Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sand Springs Family Publishes Book Based On True Story Of Daughter Losing Friend

A Green Country family recently published an inspirational true story about a special-needs teen struggling with the loss of her friend. The family hopes the children's book will help others going through life's challenges. "One Pink Balloon" is about finding hope from your faith and signs around you, like a balloon. Some of the money made from this book will be donated to Little Light House in Tulsa, where the two friends with special needs met at just one-year-old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Dance#High School#Tps#Osu Tulsa Success Coach
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after shooting into Tulsa home, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he fired shots into a south Tulsa home overnight. Police said Cale Persinger drove through the neighborhood near 61st and South Peoria in a stolen car attempting to get into another. Whenever a man confronted him, he pointed...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man accused of pointing gun at people involved in crash with him arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa man arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and pointing a pistol at the occupants Friday. Police were called to the scene of a crash around 6:20 p.m. near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive after a caller said a person who collided with them approached their vehicle with a weapon.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy