Extended Stay Hotel under construction in East Lansing

A new four-story Extended Stay Hotel is officially under construction in East Lansing.

East Lansing City Council approved the 48,600 square foot project at 3225 West Road last September.

The hotel will have 122 rooms and be branded as WoodSpring Suites.

According to the WoodSpring website, guests typically book for a week, month or longer compared to one night.

It's meant to serve guests like traveling nurses, construction workers, relocating professional or displaced families, who might need lodging more than a couple nights, but shorter than an apartment lease.

Anticipated rates could be between $400 to $450 per week or $100 per day, according to the development application.

Developers anticipate construction to be finished summer 2023.

