ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Jones
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police warn of phone scammers are impersonating officers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has recently been made aware of phone scammers pretending to be officers. FSPD is warning the public of a phone scam where people are using the names of legitimate officers to extort money. Police say the scammers are threatening victims specifically using the Tinder app.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fort Smith Police#North 34th Ct
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy