A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
2 juveniles & 5 adults of Fort Smith arrested following home invasion Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fort Smith police were investigating a Tuesday residential burglary that resulted in two juveniles and three adults being arrested. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported that officers responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
Logan County deputies arrest suspect after woman shot inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call that a woman was dead after being shot at a house on East State Highway 10 near Magazine.
Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
Fort Smith Police warn of phone scammers are impersonating officers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has recently been made aware of phone scammers pretending to be officers. FSPD is warning the public of a phone scam where people are using the names of legitimate officers to extort money. Police say the scammers are threatening victims specifically using the Tinder app.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
Man pleads not guilty for attempted murder in Fayetteville probation officer stabbing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On June 28, witnesses told Fayetteville police that they saw a man standing over a woman after she was stabbed inside the drug court on College Avenue. That man was identified by police as 30-year-old Zachry Seward, who was arrested and charged for attempting to kill his former probation officer.
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jonah Crouch, who was last seen leaving work at Butter Ball on July 29. Deputies say his vehicle isn't with him and what he was wearing when he was last seen isn't known at this time. If you...
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Semi truck caught fire near Atlus
ALTUS, Ark. — Passerbys are reporting a semi on fire on I-40 near the Altus exit.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
