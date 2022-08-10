Read full article on original website
Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy finishes in top 25 of Korn Ferry Tour, earns PGA Tour card
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has earned his PGA Tour card. Roy, 32, finished in the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after a nervy Sunday as golfers negotiated the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, and jostled for position for the final spots.
NY men’s amateur golf championship: Charlie Berridge wins; Skaneateles golfer finishes in Top 10
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship finished with a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. Charlie Berridge, of Wykagyl Country Club, broke the tournament record for lowest total score in the championship’s history with a 14-under...
Syracuse Basketball: High-scoring Canadian guard moves to super league
A talented yet underrated guard out of Canada who has reportedly received interest from Syracuse basketball is transferring to a prep-school team that will compete in the premier high-school hoops conference in the upcoming season. Per his Twitter page, 2024 guard Keenan Emmanuel will play in the 2022-23 stanza for...
Zach Payne Wins First Career Big Block Modified Feature At Brewerton Speedway
BREWERTON, NY – It’s always exciting when you win your first ever Big Block Modified feature. When you beat two of Brewerton Speedway’s best, it’s extra special. That’s exactly what Zach Payne from Stanley, NY did Friday night. The final laps of the 35-Lap Tracey...
REG-GIE, REG-GIE! Mr. October saves the day as grumpy Yankees play final game in Syracuse in 1977
For just a simple exhibition baseball game, there was an awful lot of intrigue when the New York Yankees traveled to MacArthur Stadium for their Aug. 8, 1977 contest with the Syracuse Chiefs. It was very much “on brand” for the infamous and controversial 1977 Bronx Bombers.
Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results
FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great that SU will make 4-star PG’s list cut
Fast-rising 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson, a four-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, plans to trim down his list of remaining contenders in the “coming days,” according to a report from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who earned a flood of praise...
Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards
I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
Section III football players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (78 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 47 Section III football teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football begins Aug. 20, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse starting ‘to be really active’ with 5-star big man
About a year ago at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, Syracuse basketball coaches made their first scholarship offer to a high-school prospect in the rising-junior cycle, and that player is 2024 five-star big man Donnie Freeman. By all accounts, according to a variety of media reports in recent months,...
Former Syracuse football CB Trill Williams tears ACL in Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener
Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
Enrique Cruz Jr. on NIL deal with Syracuse football fan tailgate: ‘I just went for it’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Enrique Cruz Jr. wasn’t sure what he was getting himself into when he applied for a fan-sponsored name, image, and likeness deal earlier this summer. The Syracuse football offensive lineman hadn’t seen anything else like it, but it seemed like a good opportunity.
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
House of the Week: Skaneateles’ Brooklawn Lane gave its new owners a chance to be creative
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – When Ted and Nancy Norman were working on their new home 1992 West Lake Road near Skaneateles, they had a simple goal. “I want people in awe when they visit,” Nancy said. “I want them to want to look around.”
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Rain is on the way, but not here yet
Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
15 Best Waterfalls in the Adirondacks (Tallest & Most Beautiful)
When people want to relieve their everyday stress, they often seek out nature. Taking a hike into the forest and sitting at a waterfall can be quite tranquil and nourishing. A trip to the Adirondack Park of New York can connect you back to nature simply by visiting one of the area’s many waterfalls. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a magnificent place to explore, where you’ll discover beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.
