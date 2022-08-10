ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Oswego County Today

Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results

FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
FULTON, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards

I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse football CB Trill Williams tears ACL in Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report

Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
13 WHAM

Rain is on the way, but not here yet

Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls in the Adirondacks (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

When people want to relieve their everyday stress, they often seek out nature. Taking a hike into the forest and sitting at a waterfall can be quite tranquil and nourishing. A trip to the Adirondack Park of New York can connect you back to nature simply by visiting one of the area’s many waterfalls. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a magnificent place to explore, where you’ll discover beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

