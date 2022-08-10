Read full article on original website
Related
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
The oldest of the singer's three children, 10-year-old Maxwell Drew, is a major fashionista in photos promoting Jessica Simpson Style roller skates, which Simpson announced on Thursday. Maxwell wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny...
People
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was only 20 years old and quickly became one of the world's most publicized figures. In anticipation of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media outlets alike were wild with curiosity about what Diana would wear down the aisle.
People
Shoppers Say These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are So Comfy, You 'Forget' They're On — and They're Up to 48% Off
For all those days when you want the added support of a bra, but none of the inevitable discomfort that often comes with it, the simplest answer is a wire-free bralette. Still, the challenge remains in finding the right one, as many don't quite hit the mark on great fit, soft material, and all-day comfort.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
TikTok Users Found the Secret to Organizing Tote Bags, and It's on Sale at Amazon for Just $12
Large tote bags are nice to have for work and travel thanks to their spacious interior, but the downfall is they're easy to become cluttered, which makes it hard to find what you're looking for. If you've never heard of a tote bag insert, listen up because it might make...
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'
Heather El Moussa organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for her husband, Tarek, ahead of his 41st birthday later this month. On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star posted an Instagram photo to share what his wife had in store for him. "Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic...
People
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!. On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of...
'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'
Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
People
These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20
If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little frayed, you're likely in need of a new set. Luckily, Amazon is filled with tons of bedding to choose from, and one of its most popular sets is on sale. The Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up...
Paulina Porizkova Responds to Cosmetic Surgeon Who Allegedly Said Her Face Needs 'Fixing'
Paulina Porizkova is taking a stand. The supermodel, 57, spoke out in response to a cosmetic surgeon who detailed everything "wrong" about her face in an Instagram post that Porizkova says "has since been deleted." "I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great...
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
Comments / 0