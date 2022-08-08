Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Oregon Tech visitors see school's impact on workforce development
Policymakers and community leaders visited the Oregon Institute of Technology on Thursday as part of the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) 2022 Manufacturing Roadshow. The visit was in partnership with the Oregon Business Council and highlighted Oregon Tech’s impact on workforce development and the manufacturing sector. OBI is Oregon’s leading statewide business association, representing more than 1,600 businesses and industries in the state.
Herald and News
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During the 2021-22 school year, districts employed 438 emergency licensed teachers, up from 181 the year prior and a low of 134 five years ago, according to data from the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission. Emergency licensed teachers can fill a full-time role at one school in a single subject area for up to one year. These teachers are not required to have a bachelor’s degree or any training. Last school year was also the first time the state approved an emergency substitute teaching license following reports of staffing difficulties by individual districts, education service districts and public charters.
Herald and News
Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis
Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable discussion Thursday, medical providers and representatives from a tribal health agency and Portland Public Schools expressed frustration that public and private health insurance plans have left many youth untreated.
Herald and News
Eastern Oregon historic flour mill destroyed in fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — A historic flour mill in northeast Oregon was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton started around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, KHQ reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Oregon House candidate sues massage parlor
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives is suing the owner of a massage parlor in Woodburn, Oregon, after he says she tried to initiate sexual contact with him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a suit filed in Marion County Circuit Court...
Herald and News
Oregon hospitals ask for help from state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month, Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
Herald and News
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role
Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job. Williams, who was elected in 2018, will be the new executive director of Oregon’s System of...
Herald and News
Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position resources in Klamath, Deschutes counties this weekend
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon have prompted the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to pre-position two structural task forces of firefighters and equipment in Klamath and Deschutes counties during the coming week. A task force from Marion County mobilized Thursday morning,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald and News
Court sides with Oregon governor over early prison releases
SALEM — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, Aug. 10 that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members...
Herald and News
This week in Klamath Basin history for week of Aug. 13
Whether the proposed I.W.W. drive was really started here or whether the member of the organization arrested yesterday was merely playing a lone hand, was the subject of speculation in official circles. At any rate, the arrest by Sheriff Low and Deputy Sam Walker of Wm. Fischer disposed of one alleged organizer.
Herald and News
Reward offered for information on illegal wolf kill in Eastern Oregon
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in finding whoever shot a wolf in Baker County. On Aug. 5, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife notified troopers that a collared wolf, OR112, might be dead at a site about 7 miles north of Halfway.
Herald and News
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday, Aug 10. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
Comments / 0