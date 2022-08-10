ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time to vote for 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser

By Jessica Patterson, Christian Meffert
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) has just started its 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

To show off their cruisers and the states they represent, state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. submit a photo for the annual contest, with the winning photo becoming the feature image on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

The contest began Aug. 8 and will run until Aug. 25, ending at 5 p.m.

In 2021, West Virginia State Police fell short, placing 11th, well behind the 1st place Kentucky State Police and 2nd place Ohio State Highway Patrol.

To check out all the cruisers submitted this year, and to vote for your favorite, click here .

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

