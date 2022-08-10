Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign

Jeep overturns in crash, 4700 block of S Rangeline in Joplin on August 9, 2022.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded.

On the scene we observed a Jeep upside down on the west side of the road next to the Shady Lane Trailer Park sign.

Joplin Police tell us the northbound vehicle went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then crossed the road to the left and overturned after striking an embankment.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

Two occupants of the vehicle and both were able to climb out on their own. They were checked out by EMS and refused medical treatment, thus making it a non-injury crash.

Comer’s Wrecker was contacted to remove the crashed vehicle.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • 66 Drive-In shows Grease, Olivia Newton-John has died BIT.ly/3zOFs4G • Power outages as storms roll through BIT.ly/3A4vFJ0 • Vehicle crashes into Burger King BIT.ly/3dbPRj4 • Duenweg Police investigate stabbing BIT.ly/3JCIr4u • Dump truck crash & burn BIT.ly/3p0MRbV • Teacher gets 30-yrs child sextortion BIT.ly/3JD9mNE • Spiva Arts Center new home close to completion BIT.ly/3deGOh9

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.