ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4hl4_0hBCeQ5900
Jeep overturns in crash, 4700 block of S Rangeline in Joplin on August 9, 2022.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded.

On the scene we observed a Jeep upside down on the west side of the road next to the Shady Lane Trailer Park sign.

Joplin Police tell us the northbound vehicle went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then crossed the road to the left and overturned after striking an embankment.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

Two occupants of the vehicle and both were able to climb out on their own. They were checked out by EMS and refused medical treatment, thus making it a non-injury crash.

Comer’s Wrecker was contacted to remove the crashed vehicle.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

• 66 Drive-In shows Grease, Olivia Newton-John has died BIT.ly/3zOFs4G

• Power outages as storms roll through BIT.ly/3A4vFJ0

• Vehicle crashes into Burger King BIT.ly/3dbPRj4

• Duenweg Police investigate stabbing BIT.ly/3JCIr4u

• Dump truck crash & burn BIT.ly/3p0MRbV

• Teacher gets 30-yrs child sextortion BIT.ly/3JD9mNE

• Spiva Arts Center new home close to completion BIT.ly/3deGOh9

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Carthage, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 W to I-49 N closes to widen and extend ramps at Fidelity cloverleaf

FIDELITY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, August 15, those traveling I-44 westbound to I-49 northbound (Exit 18) will need an alternate route for the next month as the ramp will close for construction. The construction will widen and extend the length of the ramp and acceleration lane. “In addition, contractor crews will also install guardrail, signs, street lighting and make drainage...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Traffic Accident#Joplin E911 Dispatch#Joplin Fire Dept#Joplin Police Dept#Ems#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#G Power#Burger King#Duenweg Police
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (August 13 & 14)

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Click here to read more. Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship...
CARTHAGE, MO
KTTS

Carthage Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Accident

(KTTS News) – A Carthage man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 64-year-old Mark A. Tidball went off the side of route M near Jasper just shortly before 1 pm. Tidball’s freightliner tractor trailer overturned, and he was ejected from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy