WNYT
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
WNYT
Schoharie County brush fire extinguished
A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
WNYT
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
ALBANY – An Albany man is in custody after police say he stabbed his roommate to death early Friday morning. Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a residence on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth avenues. They found 56-year-old Rodney McClean with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
WNYT
Greenwich man accused of lying to police about knife threat
A Greenwich man is accused of lying to police. Kenneth Straight, 53, got into a verbal fight with someone at Cumberland Farms on State Route 29 last March. Police say Straight called 911 and said the person he was fighting with threatened him with a butcher knife. Police say Straight also lied in his written statement.
WNYT
Dalton police department hosts police academy
If you’ve ever been interested to see what it takes to be a police officer, Dalton police department in Berkshire County is offering a citizen’s police academy. They will talk about topics such as basic law and procedure, drug identification, finger printing, and more. Applicants must be 18...
WNYT
Fulton County motel helps people unplug
Want to go back in time? The Lakeside Motel at Canada Lake in Fulton County could be your ticket. The knotty pine rooms have no TV and no WiFi, but there is a beautiful view of the Adirondacks and plenty more. The motel has been in business since 1960. It’s...
WNYT
Fundraiser to help build all-ability playground in Colonie
Dozens of people from across the Capital Region attended a huge bbq fundraiser on Saturday at the Midway Fire Department in Colonie. Family and friends of Charlie Fernandez, who was just 7-years-old when she passed away as a result of neuroblastoma, have embarked on a major project to build an all-ability playground in her honor. She was a student at Saddlewood Elementary School when she died in April 2021.
WNYT
We Salute You: Shawn Heeder
Please join us in saluting Marine Corps Sergeant Shawn Heeder of East Greenbush. He served from 1995 to 1991, including time overseas in Operation Desert Storm. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Autopsy results released in Thompson’s Lake drowning investigation
Autopsy results are out in a drowning investigation at Thompson’s Lake in East Berne. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says an autopsy shows Mahbeer Magasa died from asphyxiation due to drowning. He was 58-years-old, from Guyana. Witnesses reported seeing a man struggling in the water, and then going under...
WNYT
Barnes & Noble in Colonie closed until further notice
Barnes and Noble is unexpectedly closing its doors in Colonie. The store shared on Facebook Saturday that because of unfortunate events, the store at Colonie Center will be closed until further notice. The staff says you can visit the store in Saratoga, or go online for orders to be shipped...
WNYT
Sarcoma Strong warriors run and walk at UAlbany
ALBANY — The UAlbany campus was filled with warriors. This was the first in-person Sarcoma Strong run and walk since 2019. People from 30 states and 10 countries took part in different events for Sarcoma Strong. The goal is to raise awareness, raise money for research, celebrate the sarcoma...
WNYT
Johnstown walk raises awareness of sarcoma
JOHNSTOWN – People in Johnstown were Friday to celebrate life and raise awareness for sarcoma. Sarcoma is a type of cancer that attacks tissues in the body. This walk is for Garret Hadcock. He is 24-years-old and fighting sarcoma for a second time. However, this annual event is to...
WNYT
Palace Theater holds annual community block party
The Palace Theatre in Albany held its annual community block party Saturday. There was free food and fun, thanks to CDTA, Price Chopper, and other local sponsors. Vendors were there plus a bounce house and activities for children, and families got to enjoy some live music. The palace has been...
WNYT
Proctor’s hosts fandom fest
Proctors in Schenectady held Fandom Fest Saturday – as part of a three-day festival they are promoting for nerds, bookworms, geeks and gamers. We caught a number of people out in costume Saturday, to get ready to throw down in cos-play. The last day of the festival is Sunday...
WNYT
Albany Capital Center hosts unique martial arts competition
The strength of martial arts was on display Saturday in Albany. The Albany Capital Center hosted a martial arts competition Saturday – the north east open—bringing together martial arts enthusiasts for a day of competition and demonstrations. Organizers say it’s a one of a kind martial arts event...
WNYT
Creekside Classroom connecting kids with nature in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is hosting Creekside Classroom for kids. The young students got a chance Friday to participate in a tour of mineral springs in Saratoga Spa State Park. The park will host more tours, safaris, scavenger hunts...
WNYT
Make-A-Wish walk raises support and hope
People were walking in Troy Saturday to grant some wishes. They raised money at Hudson Valley Community College for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York. Kirsten Broschinsky was recognized at the event after helping to get it off the ground nine years ago, to celebrate the granting of wishes for local children battling life-threatening illness.
WNYT
Albany Empire beat Carolina Cobras for NAL title, 47-20
At MVP Arena, Head Coach Tom Menas lead his Albany Empire team to the 2022 NAL Championship title with a final score of 47-20. it was 34-7 at the half. NAL MVP Darius Prince scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Sam Castronova recorded six touchdown passes to earn the NAL Championship game MVP award. The Empire is the first team to win consecutive titles in NAL history. WNYT Sports Director Rodger Wyland recaps the day.
