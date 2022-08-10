Dozens of people from across the Capital Region attended a huge bbq fundraiser on Saturday at the Midway Fire Department in Colonie. Family and friends of Charlie Fernandez, who was just 7-years-old when she passed away as a result of neuroblastoma, have embarked on a major project to build an all-ability playground in her honor. She was a student at Saddlewood Elementary School when she died in April 2021.

