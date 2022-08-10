ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
