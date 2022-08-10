Read full article on original website
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
Police: MTA subway cleaner attacked at Pelham Bay train station; suspect arrested
An MTA subway cleaner is undergoing surgery on Friday after he was attacked Thursday morning according to TWU Local 100 Stations Vice President Robert Kelley.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
