Carbondale, PA

WTAJ

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing endangered man

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man now in custody charged with homicide in Nescopeck and in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WOLF) — ***UPDATE***. The suspect, identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24 years of Age, White – Hispanic Male, Nescopeck, Luzerne County, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer August 14, 2022, on two (2) open counts of Criminal Homicide. He was denied bail and remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility.
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Two people injured in Luzerne County shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Edwardsville Police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments in the borough, to find a male with gunshot wounds and shell casings scattered in the parking lot. "When we arrived there was a gunshot victim that was transported via ambulance to Geisinger...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
CBS Philly

At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.Police described the crash as a mass causality incident. According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down. The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children. There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.
BERWICK, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said a member of the National Guard was charged on August 10 for allegedly sexually assaulting another member. Officials said Alejandro Velazco, a member of the 109th Field Artillery in Kingston, sexually assaulted another guardsman on the night of December 11, 2021.  According to investigators, Velazco went […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
HAZLETON, PA

