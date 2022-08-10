Rodriguez becomes Evers’ running mate after winning Democratic lieutenant governor primary

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Rodriguez earned 76.3% of the vote compared to Her’s 23.8% as of 11:35 p.m.

Wis. Lt. Governor–Democrat

Wisconsin Lt. Governor

Sara Rodriguez Peng Her 462,656 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, flipped the district from Republican to Democrat by defeating Rep. Rob Hutton in 2020 — one of only two candidates in Wisconsin to beat an incumbent in 2020. Prior to politics, Rodriguez worked as a registered nurse and a health care executive.

She will take the place of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes next to Evers’ name on the November ballot after Barnes decided to run for U.S. Senate instead of another term as Lt. Governor. Barnes won his primary and will face incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

RELATED: Barnes wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, setting up race against Sen. Ron Johnson

In a statement, Evers offered his congratulations to Rodriguez.

“Whether as a nurse, public health professional, small business owner, legislator, or as a working mom, Sara has dedicated her life to solving problems,” Evers said. “Throughout her career in the public and private sector, Sara has taken on hard fights and won. Sara defeated a four-term Republican incumbent in 2020 and has been a crucial voice in the legislature advocating for public education, quality and affordable healthcare, and reproductive freedom.”

You can find more election results and news here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.