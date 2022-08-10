ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rodriguez becomes Evers’ running mate after winning Democratic lieutenant governor primary

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCYw9_0hBCdWLI00

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Rodriguez earned 76.3% of the vote compared to Her’s 23.8% as of 11:35 p.m.

Wis. Lt. Governor–Democrat

Wisconsin Lt. Governor

Sara Rodriguez Peng Her
  • Sara Rodriguez Winner D 76.5% 353,897
  • Peng Her D 23.5% 108,759
462,656 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, flipped the district from Republican to Democrat by defeating Rep. Rob Hutton in 2020 — one of only two candidates in Wisconsin to beat an incumbent in 2020. Prior to politics, Rodriguez worked as a registered nurse and a health care executive.

She will take the place of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes next to Evers’ name on the November ballot after Barnes decided to run for U.S. Senate instead of another term as Lt. Governor. Barnes won his primary and will face incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

RELATED: Barnes wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, setting up race against Sen. Ron Johnson

In a statement, Evers offered his congratulations to Rodriguez.

“Whether as a nurse, public health professional, small business owner, legislator, or as a working mom, Sara has dedicated her life to solving problems,” Evers said. “Throughout her career in the public and private sector, Sara has taken on hard fights and won. Sara defeated a four-term Republican incumbent in 2020 and has been a crucial voice in the legislature advocating for public education, quality and affordable healthcare, and reproductive freedom.”

You can find more election results and news here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos fires Gableman, ending election investigation after Gableman supported primary opponent

A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday's firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman's office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barnes hits campaign trail after primary win

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Just two days after his primary win, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has turned his sights on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at a Cambridge dairy farm Thursday. He spoke about his background, that he was inspired by then-Senate candidate Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the return envelope, like the zip code on the witness’s address. The lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mandela Barnes
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Loudenbeck wins Republican primary for Secretary of State, with GOP eyeing oversight of future elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amy Loudenbeck has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as the party looks to potentially put the office in charge of the state’s elections. Loudenbeck won the primary over Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, earning 46.7% of the vote as of 11:35 p.m. “Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Legislature#Republican Primary#Election State#Assembly#U S Senate
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend

MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like to help out,” said graduate Lt. Laura Schwartz. Staffing shortages have caused...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal

EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy