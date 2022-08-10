Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley facing several charges including promoting prostitution

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of Genisys Body Arts is facing several charges including promoting prostitution, making terroristic threats and corruption of minors.

Channel 11 was there as Zachary Watson turned himself in. The 33-year-old Sewickley piercing shop owner is facing several charges after a criminal complaint said he hired a 17-year-old girl and propositioned her for sex several times, even offering to pay her an extra $100 daily if she had sex with him.

The criminal complaint says Watson made several sexual advances towards her and when she refused, Watson told her if the offers he was making ever got out, it could ruin his life. He then motioned toward two firearms sitting nearby and placed his hand on one.

A look into Watson’s past shows in 2020 he sued a former apprentice in federal court after she made a lengthy Facebook post claiming Watson coerced her into unwanted sexual activity.

Watson denied the allegations and claimed they had consensual sex. The lawsuit states the social media post caused him to lose clients and revenue.

The apprentice sued Watson, but court paperwork states they settled.

Watson now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month in this most recent case.

