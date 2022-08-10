Read full article on original website
Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbuktu, 10 years later, no arrests
Abraham Assana was only 52 when he was shot and killed outside Club Timbuktu in June 2012. Police said he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet and shoes. After he took off his shoes, he was shot and killed.
Sherman and Hope crash; SUV hits tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 12 near Sherman and Hope. A vehicle struck a tree. Police say there were minor injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Milwaukee shooting: Woman dead near Northridge Lakes
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood around 9 a.m. Friday, August 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
More than four miles of fencing will go up Monday along the concrete-lined Milwaukee drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where a 10-year-old boy, his father and a neighbor drowned in June. The boy went after a soccer ball and was swept away by the raging water.
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
New youth prison; Milwaukee Common Council OKs site
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday, Aug. 12 gave initial approval to a proposed youth prison site on the city's north side. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections picked the site of an old emissions test center near 76th and Clinton. "The property...
Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
'Summer Safety Walks:' Milwaukee residents, leaders come together
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents and city leaders went for a stroll in the name of safety Friday, Aug. 12, part of the "Summer Safety Walks" program. The walks have been going on all summer in a different Milwaukee neighborhood each week. It is geared toward connecting the community. "This is...
Center Street Daze; Riverwest festival returns
MILWAUKEE - Center Street Daze returned to Riverwest on Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus. The street festival stretched from Humboldt to Holton and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 100 local vendors and live music. "It's grown a lot," said Ruth Weill, community engagement...
Milwaukee Public Schools' Early Start students return to class Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools' "Early Start" students start school Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee Public Schools follows the "Early Start Calendar" for its high schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools. Students on the "Traditional Start Calendar" will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We are thrilled to welcome our early start...
Morning Glory Art Fair in Milwaukee's Deer District
The Morning Glory Art Fair brought fine art, photography, jewelry and more to Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday. Featuring more than 130 artists, it's one of the top art fairs in the Midwest.
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
