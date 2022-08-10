ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

 5 days ago
A look at the construction progress of the Gallo Winery site in Fort Lawn, S.C. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County.

E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.

Gallo formally announced its plans for the massive project last year after securing a significant incentives package. S.C. lawmakers also changed the state’s alcohol laws to accommodate the company’s operations.

Hiring is well underway, Kaepp said, with the first 15 employees for the distribution operations hired and undergoing training at York Technical College.

