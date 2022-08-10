ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How to donate to help Deputy Andrew Peery's Family

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dp7Sw_0hBCbaqu00

For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can be mailed to this address.

Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund
Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC
1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Charity#Chase Bank#Bradshaw Associates#Appletv#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Charities
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy