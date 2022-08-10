How to donate to help Deputy Andrew Peery's Family

For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can be mailed to this address.

Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.

