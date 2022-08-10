Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Hadley Police arrested a man who had a warrant out in Connecticut. According to police, the driver did not have valid driver’s license, and the passenger gave officer a false name and date of birth. That passenger was identifies as Van Schryver, who had an active warrant out for a probation violation.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
westernmassnews.com
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seize loaded guns, drugs from repeat offenders
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized guns and drugs from three repeat offenders on Thursday. Detectives received a tip that one of the suspects, 22-year-old Xavier Cuffee of Chicopee, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After locating his vehicle and attempting a traffic stop near the Basketball Hall...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
westernmassnews.com
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke Sunday morning. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., and saw multiple fire trucks and crews. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the...
westernmassnews.com
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?. Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Crews respond...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Monday marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian Association of Greater Springfield, along with local business developers, held a celebration Sunday morning at the Marriott Hotel on Boland Avenue in Springfield. “We are a minority, one percent, minority community in...
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke. Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
westernmassnews.com
Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend’s impact to Mass. economy
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It’s the much anticipated tax-free holiday this weekend in the Bay State. Many people are planning to save money on big-ticket items. But, what kind of economic impact does this have?. Many shoppers this weekend won’t have to pay sales tax on things like computers or...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 12
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!. In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition. The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
westernmassnews.com
Businesses getting ready for Massachusetts tax-free weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the weekend many in the state have been waiting for. There will be tax-free shopping Saturday and Sunday and many local businesses are preparing for a rush of customers to take advantage of the savings. No sales tax will be charged on most items...
