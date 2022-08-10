Read full article on original website
Ferrin Thomas
4d ago
this is confusing. the couple were attacked, but he's charged with theft? welcome to Springfield, a criminals paradise.
2
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
KTLO
Springfield man hospitalized after being dragged by car during theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
KYTV
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
Local police remind residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles
PURDY, Mo. – Purdy Police Officers remind residents to lock their vehicles and protect their belongings. Over the summer, Barry County Deputies say they witnessed a huge surge in vehicle thefts and break-ins, especially in unlocked vehicles. Earlier this week on August 10, a Ford Focus was stolen overnight...
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
KYTV
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
ozarkradionews.com
Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday
Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield. John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She has a...
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a teenage driver on Wednesday morning. The driver, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 14, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash near Phelps on State...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
sgfcitizen.org
Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue
A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
