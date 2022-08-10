I-270 ramp reopens after cattle trailer overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident Tuesday night on the west side of Columbus had emergency officials wrangling cattle.
According to police, 32 head of cattle were in a trailer when it overturned on the ramp from I-70 East to I-270 North at approximately 8:14 p.m.
CPD states that only one cow got loose and was wrangled while the other cattle were taken to other vehicles after being stuck in the trailer after the accident.
Traffic cameras showed the trailer driving away from the ramp at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The ramp re-opened early Wednesday morning after being closed for multiple hours.
