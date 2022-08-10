Read full article on original website
citizen B
5d ago
Google Arkansas tax rate and explain how the top rate starts at $37500 to $85000. Aren’t there people in the state who earn more there is another rate but it’s not a % looks like a flat tax if a minimal amount. Take care of the wealthy Arkansas while your population ranks among the poorest in the nation.
KTTS
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus...
Recreational marijuana amendment tentatively approved for November ballot
On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Arkansas Department of Corrections chief comes out in favor of cell phone jamming bill
State prison chief supports cell phone jamming.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
What legal recreational marijuana could mean for Missouri
If this is passed in the November election, it will remove state restrictions on adults over 21 for personal use and allow those who have committed certain non-violent marijuana-related felonies to ask for their release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records cleaned.
Biden approves Missouri governor's request for federal assistance after flooding
President Joe Biden signed off on federal assistance that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested last week to assist the St. Louis region amid historical flooding.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
KTTS
Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk
(AP News) – Missouri’s health department has announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the odor emitting from the landfill created some health concerns but did not increase the risk of cancer. The landfill has been a source...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
bartlesvilleradio.com
California Governor Insults Oklahoma
California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
