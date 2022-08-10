KidsPeace to Hold Free “Painting in the Park to Heal Hearts” Event Saturday August 13 at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown

Read full article on original website
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
August 14, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Enjoy music? Join the Miller Symphony Hall Lyric Society as an usher for Allentown Symphony Association events. Take tickets, answer questions, or hand out programs to our patrons. Enjoy the shows you are scheduled for and receive discounts to other ASO events. Minimum age 16. Contact Jessica Boothe, 610-432-6715, jboothe@allentownsymphony.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000R9OwZEAV.
THE STURGEON FULL MOON CELEBRATION AT GALLOWS HILL SPIRITS CO. | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL
Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here’s to dancing under the full moon. Sometimes in life, you need to sit outside under the full moon with some of the best people you’ll ever meet in life. Chris Bogden and Reverend Bea hosted The Sturgeon Full Moon Celebration. Gallows Hill Spirits Co. is owned by Bob Piano. It’s a great place to chill with friends, have some great spirits, and take in the ambiance.
THE LIBERTY BELL MUSEUM TO CELEBRATE 60 YEARS OF EDUCATING THE COMMUNITY
Allentown, PA Today — On Sunday, September 25, the Liberty Bell Museum will celebrate its 60th Anniversary. The public celebration will last from 2 PM to 4 PM and will take place in front of Zion’s Reformed UCC and the Liberty Bell Museum. The celebration marks the diamond...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
NHCLV hosts Open House event for new community health center in downtown Allentown
Nonprofit celebrates 10 years as a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2022. Allentown, PA – August 11, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley held an open house event yesterday evening for its new community health center at 160 Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown. It is the fifth location for the nonprofit organization and the largest of its sites.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Bucks County Playhouse’s Upcoming Performance to See Big-Time Broadway Players Grace the Stage
The Bucks County Playhouse originally opened in 1939.Image via iStock. Three well-known Broadway actors will be coming to New Hope to perform in an upcoming production at the Bucks County Playhouse. Lesli Marchertia wrote about the upcoming show for the Bucks County Herald.
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $132,261 sold in Somerset County
FRNAKLIN PARK, NJ (Somerset County) – One ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $132,261 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, August 9, drawing. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Stop & Shop #802, located at 3333 Route 27 Suite 100, in Franklin Park.
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Actress, Bucks County Native, To Star in Upcoming Series on WWII Women’s Baseball League
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
One dead after crash in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
Police Investigating Two Separate Retail Thefts from Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township. Authorities say that on July 25th and 26th, a female suspect allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the store. If you have any...
Philly man arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man was arrested after police allegedly saw him trying to conceal a gun as he walked onto the Boardwalk on Sunday night. Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, was with a group when Officers Christopher Campbell and Riley Flynn saw him from their post in the 1600 block of the Boardwalk near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL
Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti. The party was at Musikfest tonight, and Bethlehem was having a blast. The DJ’s had everyone on their feet. Some of us grew up listening to Ja Rule and Ashanti. Those songs that take us back to a certain moment in life. A love, a friend, heartache or a party. Just having fun and living life. Music tends to do that, it can you right back to a place you were happy or sad.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
