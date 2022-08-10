Read full article on original website
tennistimes.com
Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle
Washington - Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness due to soaring rental prices that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past year,...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
Chronicle
Looking Back at the Life of Centralia’s Founding Father George Washington as His 205th Birthday Approaches
The 205th birthday of Centralia’s founding father, George Washington, is coming up. At the Centralia City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, local historian Heather Beaird gave the council a brief history lesson about the life of the city’s founder. George Washington was born near the town of Winchester,...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
nwpb.org
It’s Not Just Police Officers. 911 Dispatchers Are Also In Short Supply
Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
q13fox.com
Families of 4 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash sue Holland America cruise line
SEATTLE - The families of four people who died in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska are suing Seattle-based Holland America Cruises. The plane crashed in Alaska in Aug. 2021 when it hit the side of a mountain. The victims were passengers onboard the New Amsterdam Ship that left from Seattle.
Sow and Three Cubs Euthanized in Washington State After Breaking into a Home
A sow black bear and her three cubs were euthanized this month after becoming unafraid of humans, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The decision came after one of the bears broke into a home looking for food in the rural town of North Bend, southeast of Seattle.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
Hundreds expected at BIPOC-friendly festival in King County
CARNATION, Wash — Geared up and ready for her first ever solo backpacking trip, Chevon Powell was excited. But instead of focusing on the journey ahead at a park in Vermont, Powell, a Black woman, said she was pulled over by police as soon as she was on site.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Regional Fire Authority committee holding a Town Hall session on Monday
Tumwater and Olympia city council members received separate briefings on Tuesday about the proposed Regional Fire Authority and the Fire Benefit Charge proposed to fund much of it. Tumwater’s briefing started at 5:30 p.m. and was a city council work session. Olympia’s briefing started at about 8 p.m. as the...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
