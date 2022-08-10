ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

tennistimes.com

Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle

Washington - Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness due to soaring rental prices that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past year,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless

On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma, WA
nwpb.org

It’s Not Just Police Officers. 911 Dispatchers Are Also In Short Supply

Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.

