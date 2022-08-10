Central Supply hosts business after-hours event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business after-hours at Central Supply in Bridgeport.

Chamber officials invited its members to kick off football season and wear their favorite jerseys while enjoying an after-hours event with Central Supply and Batton Hollow Winery. One of the objectives of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce is to promote a vibrant business climate and community by fostering business growth with active and engaged members.

“The networking is the big part because you never know where your next client or customer is going to come from. So, you know, you meet people, you find out what their needs are, and it’s amazing how you connect with someone that you just met and be able to help each other,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the chamber said this provides their members an opportunity to network with other professionals and make connections to grow their businesses.

