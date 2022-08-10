ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Central Supply hosts business after-hours event

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LI071_0hBCVrSv00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business after-hours at Central Supply in Bridgeport.

Chamber officials invited its members to kick off football season and wear their favorite jerseys while enjoying an after-hours event with Central Supply and Batton Hollow Winery. One of the objectives of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce is to promote a vibrant business climate and community by fostering business growth with active and engaged members.

WV’s electric vehicle charging station plan mostly benefits tourists

“The networking is the big part because you never know where your next client or customer is going to come from. So, you know, you meet people, you find out what their needs are, and it’s amazing how you connect with someone that you just met and be able to help each other,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the chamber said this provides their members an opportunity to network with other professionals and make connections to grow their businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Holiday Inn Express finishes renovations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Holiday Inn Express, located in Bridgeport, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the renovations that they have been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The inn originally opened in 2011, and they wanted to start renovating in 2019 but COVID-19 came along. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the supply […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Growth#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Central Supply#Batton Hollow Winery#Wv#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Ritchie County Fair & Expo is in full swing

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – The 2022 Ritchie County Fair & Expo officially opened on Thursday at the Ritchie County 4-H Grounds. 4-H members and Future Farmers of America youth showed off their livestock to the public and were judged. The Ritchie County Fair’s main feature is championship bull riding on Friday and Saturday Night at […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County Passport program guides independent tours

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Americorps project in Randolph County has created an opportunity for families to spend time together while exploring the county. Various businesses and outdoor locations around Randolph County are now displayed in a passport book. The businesses within the passport will give visitors stamps for their passports. Those who collect at […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport allocates ARPA funding

The City of Bridgeport has been awarded around $3.9 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city council recently decided how to allocate the funds.
WBOY 12 News

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown is in the top 5 most expensive areas in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy