Read full article on original website
Related
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (LIVE at 7pm PT)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Signee evaluation: Jacob Newell
Considering Newell didn't enroll early to participate in ASU's spring sessions and was hurt early in preseason camp, the extent to which he'll measure up to the team's four other tight ends as a true freshman is hazy.
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Who is DE Cole Nelson?
With Amare Barno entering the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, Virginia Tech will look for a new starting edge rusher this fall to line up opposite Tyjuan Garbutt. Cole Nelson could be a name to watch throughout fall camp and into the 2022 season. Who is Cole Nelson?. A...
247Sports
Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role
Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
NFL・
Insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp
Several insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
247Sports
VIP: Kenyon Sadiq Commitment Decision Primer
This week wraps up one of the most anticipated recruitments of the country, as four-star athlete and top 150 player Kenyon Sadiq plans to announce his college commitment on.
Late Kick: Latest recruiting intel from Ohio State
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives the latest recruiting intel from Ohio State as they continue to stack up high-profile commits in the 2023 class.
Commit breakdown: What the Gators are getting in 2024 LB Myles Graham
Amid a massive recruiting weekend that saw Florida climb into the national top 10 in the 2023 class thanks to three Top247 defensive line commitments, the program earned another huge victory on Sunday when 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham announced his pledge to the Gators. The son of legendary Florida...
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
247Sports
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
247Sports
ESPN makes the case for betting on the Georgia Bulldogs this season
Georgia, the defending National Champions, is expected to be favored in all 12 contests this fall. The Dawgs went 14-1 last season, with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, and went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN attempted to discuss the case for betting on Georgia to go over 11 wins this season, which is given -130 (10/13) odds, which is implied at 56.52% odds.
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
New Penn State DC Manny Diaz explains formula for creating turnovers
At Penn State football Media Day earlier this month, first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz explained why he and the rest of the coaching staff have been so focused on the Nittany Lions creating turnovers in preseason camp. Extremely polished with the press after a three-year run as the head coach at Miami, Diaz said a single fumble recovery could well mean the difference between a team winning a conference championship or finishing in third place in its league.
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
247Sports
Fresno State Fall Camp: Scrimmage No. 1 VIP Report
Get the scoop on Fresno State's first fall camp scrimmage including highlights and initial reactions from coaches and players.
Comments / 0