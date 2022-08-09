Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Beto O’Rourke zings Democrats for party's hemorrhaging of Hispanic support
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke threw shade on his own party for its hemorrhaging of Hispanic support, arguing Democrats have taken too many voters for granted.
NPR
There are still no official results in Kenya's presidential election
Audio will be available later today. While Kenyans wait for the final results, the electoral commission has done something new this year. It has posted some early results online but that seems to be causing confusion.
NPR
People across the country express different opinions about the Mar-a-Lago search
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has drawn strong reactions with protests outside of Trump Tower in New York and near Trump's Florida home. A judge is required to sign off on search warrants after reviewing detailed affidavits from investigators. And the White House says President Biden was surprised by the raid. He learned about it through news reports.
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
Trump Raid Motivating 80 Percent of GOP to Vote Is Tip of 'Voting Surge'
"Independent and Republican voters are united in their outrage about this unprecedented and tragic event in American history," CSA President Mark Meckler said.
NPR
How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China
Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
NPR
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending
NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
BBC
Tory leadership election: Meet the overseas voters picking the next PM
Beyond the shores of the UK, a small community of devoted Conservative supporters have had their eyes glued to the twists and turns of the party's leadership contest. As paid-up Conservative members who joined at least three months before the ballot closes, they get a vote in the election to pick the next British prime minister.
NPR
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NPR
In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions
European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration walked away from the previous deal in 2018, reimposing strict economic sanctions. In response, Iran ramped up its nuclear activity. Now, the European Union has drafted a new agreement for Tehran and Washington to finalize.
NPR
Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home
For more on the implications of the FBI raid, we turn now to NPR correspondents Deirdre Walsh and David Folkenflik. Deirdre, let's start with you. How are Republicans reacting to this?. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Good morning. Republicans are largely using the same language we heard from former President Trump. He...
NPR
'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made
Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is expected to announce by the end of the month whether he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments again. At the same time, many are anxiously waiting to find out if Biden plans to forgive some of that debt. This has started debate over the government's role in helping to pay for higher education. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take us to the beginning of the debate that started decades ago.
NPR
What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?
One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile,...
NPR
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
NPR
The harrowing stories from Palestinians after 3 days of fighting in Gaza
People in the Gaza Strip recount the harrowing stories of the weekend's fierce fighting between Israel and militants — and look to resuming their stressful, precarious day-to-day. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. OK. Now we'll look at the recovery in the Gaza Strip and some of the harrowing stories from Palestinians...
