Presidential Election

NPR

People across the country express different opinions about the Mar-a-Lago search

The FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has drawn strong reactions with protests outside of Trump Tower in New York and near Trump's Florida home. A judge is required to sign off on search warrants after reviewing detailed affidavits from investigators. And the White House says President Biden was surprised by the raid. He learned about it through news reports.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
NPR

How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China

Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending

NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
BBC

Tory leadership election: Meet the overseas voters picking the next PM

Beyond the shores of the UK, a small community of devoted Conservative supporters have had their eyes glued to the twists and turns of the party's leadership contest. As paid-up Conservative members who joined at least three months before the ballot closes, they get a vote in the election to pick the next British prime minister.
NPR

Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NPR

In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions

European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration walked away from the previous deal in 2018, reimposing strict economic sanctions. In response, Iran ramped up its nuclear activity. Now, the European Union has drafted a new agreement for Tehran and Washington to finalize.
NPR

Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home

For more on the implications of the FBI raid, we turn now to NPR correspondents Deirdre Walsh and David Folkenflik. Deirdre, let's start with you. How are Republicans reacting to this?. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Good morning. Republicans are largely using the same language we heard from former President Trump. He...
NPR

'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made

Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is expected to announce by the end of the month whether he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments again. At the same time, many are anxiously waiting to find out if Biden plans to forgive some of that debt. This has started debate over the government's role in helping to pay for higher education. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take us to the beginning of the debate that started decades ago.
NPR

What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?

One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile,...
NPR

Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars

Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
NPR

The harrowing stories from Palestinians after 3 days of fighting in Gaza

People in the Gaza Strip recount the harrowing stories of the weekend's fierce fighting between Israel and militants — and look to resuming their stressful, precarious day-to-day. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. OK. Now we'll look at the recovery in the Gaza Strip and some of the harrowing stories from Palestinians...
MIDDLE EAST

