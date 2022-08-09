ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Congo River#Politics#U N#State#Npr#French
People

Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts

China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'

Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
NPR

How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China

Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

China says Taiwan military drills are over after Pelosi visit

China says it has completed nearly a week of military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the self-governing island by US politician Nancy Pelosi. Sea and air operations were successful, said China's military, which vowed to keep patrolling the Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi's brief trip incensed Beijing, which views...
NPR

In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions

It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
WORLD
NPR

What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?

One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile,...
Miami Herald

U.S. and China: Two countries in search of an off-ramp from tensions over Taiwan | Opinion

Let’s be clear: Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan was not a great opportunity to show America’s support for the island; it did not chasten Beijing to exert greater restraint toward Taipei. To the contrary — countless China and foreign policy specialists predicted it would produce a major, likely sustained, coercive Chinese reaction that will deepen our current slide toward conflict in the Sino-U.S. relationship.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Blinken rebukes Rwanda over rights, suppression concerns

KIGALI, Rwanda — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday rebuked Rwandan authorities over democracy and human rights concerns, saying the central African country may not reach its full potential without opening up political space and protecting freedoms. “We recognize Rwanda’s incredibly difficult history of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy