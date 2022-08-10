Read full article on original website
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Big Coils of Extra Lines Are Hanging Off Some Power Poles Around Portland. What Are They For?
Lately I’ve been seeing big, heavy-looking coils of extra power lines hanging off some power poles around Portland. Is PGE preparing for large chasms to open between specific poles around town, or some other emergency that the rest of us don’t yet see coming? —Ockham’s Razor Wire.
Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports
A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
Colin Meloy and The Decemberists Bring the Hits and Deep Cuts to Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Ever been to a show at the Whatever-It’s-Called-Now Amphitheater in Clark County?. “Hello, Portland!” some band will inevitably say, to the groans of Oregonians and Washingtonians alike. Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, on the other hand, is a local, and also someone who appreciates the value of precisely...
How One Portland Police Officer’s GPS Undermined Him—and Landed Him on an Unflattering List
And who gets to decide who is and who isn’t a trustworthy cop? And why would we, as citizens of Portland, want to keep “untrustworthy” police officers in their positions, which across the board require a staggering amount of public trust in the first place? How can we, as citizens, hold our police force accountable for officers we personally know to be questionable (if not downright unhinged) when our civilian oversight seems less effective than frayed duct tape on a speeding car hood?
Abortion Rights Protesters on Bikes Will Denounce Providence at the Bridge Pedal
On Sunday morning, thousands of cyclists will surge across the Fremont Bridge in an annual tradition known as the Providence Bridge Pedal. The upper deck of the Interstate 405 bridge will be closed to car traffic as biking families wheel over the Fremont and six other Willamette River crossings. Among...
