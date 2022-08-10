Mud Hens get walk-off single from Lester in win over Omaha

The Toledo Mud Hens let a late lead slip away, but Josh Lester saved the day with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to give Toledo a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers Tuesday at Fifth Third Field.

With Toledo leading 4-3 in the top of the ninth, Omaha's Brewer Hicklen drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 4.

But with two outs in the bottom half, Lester laced a line drive to right field to score John Valente and give the Mud Hens a victory in the opener of a six-game set.

The game's other runs all came via the home run ball. Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer in the first and Brent Rooker added a solo shot for Omaha.

In the seventh, Jack Lopez launched a solo homer and Dustin Garneau added a three-run shot for Toledo.

Nick Vincent (4-5) picked up the win in relief for Toledo after getting the final two outs of the ninth.

Omaha's Andres Nunez (5-3) took the loss.

Napoleon graduate Zach Willeman pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the Storm Chasers, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

CARPENTER CALLED UP: After Tuesday’s game, the Detroit Tigers called up outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who will make his major-league debut after connecting on 30 home runs this season between Toledo and Double-A Erie.

To make room, outfielder Daz Cameron has been optioned back to Toledo, where he has played 53 games this season. Cameron played in 21 games with the Tigers this season, hitting .219 with a home run and eight RBIs.