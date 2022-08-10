Read full article on original website
Pigskin Preview 2022: Riverton Hawks
Overall Record: 0-0 Assistant Coaches: Brad Baughman, Mike Boren, Austin Landess, Trent Quarton. Who are the newcomers we should know about and why?. Eithen Bates – our next QB, good arm talent, high potential. Landon Meyer – week 1 starter his freshman and sophomore year, has dealt with some...
Pigskin Preview 2022: Athens Warriors
Years at School: Entering year 17 – 14th year as head coach, 3 years as an assistant coach. Assistant Coaches: Curtis Dion, Brett Ripple, Sean Knox, Fletcher Morgan, Logan Larson, and Nick Hanner. Last Year’s Conference Record: 8-1 Last Year’s Overall Record: 10-2 Postseason: Lost in the...
IL State Fair Underway in Springfield
The Illinois State Fair is underway in Springfield. The deep fryers are sizzling, the lemons have been juiced, livestock are settling in and the carnival rides are ready to go. At the official ribbon cutting Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton reminded that the fair is most importantly about agriculture and family.
Watch now: Lincoln sees fewer students, but some optimism, in first fall without Lincoln College
LINCOLN — The apartments above Deep Roots Bakery and Café in Lincoln are quiet as fall approaches. That is rare, as they normally have college students returning to town at this time. Deep Roots owner Tim Boerma said the loss of Lincoln College has meant a loss of...
Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy
August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the...
Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest
DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
Springfield pawnshops help ends meet
Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession
Road construction, closures continuing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield released its weekly construction update on Friday regarding which roads in the city will see closures for the upcoming week. Due to the Illinois State Fair happening this week, traffic around the State Fairgrounds will remain in a one-way, counterclockwise-only configuration. In addition, the east and westbound […]
Firefighters named ‘storks’ for delivering pre-hospital baby
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Rhett Sarsany had an unusual start to his Father’s Day this year. He woke up in the middle of the night to his pregnant wife Sara screaming, because she had gone into labor. Rhett called 911 twice because he quickly realized that his son would be delivered before his wife could […]
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations
The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, August 11. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello spoke at the...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
