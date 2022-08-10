ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NPRGAdmin 2015
5d ago

Too many of these gun violence incidents lack context. For example, were either or both of these guys affiliated with gangs? Were they lovers? Just seeing an endless list of attacks is tragic but how many of these are followed up to report findings of motivation? Tragically, guns have become menacingly common on Chicago’s streets - a separate problem that has anonymous, typically unblamed culprits far beyond the assailants - but endlessly lazy and/or unfulfilled reporting further complicates the problem. The overwhelming tendency of news media to report without follow-up in the great majority of instances makes it appear that the gun violence is less complicated than it really is.

J.R
4d ago

I want to hear what the probable cause is! How can they charge him? Did he confess, do they have him on camera, or did some hype on the street just give CPD a name for a free bag? 🤔

CBS Chicago

Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available.   Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
MAYWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight

Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 45 shot, 7 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 45 people have been shot, seven fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago, police said. Five people were shot, one fatally on the city's South Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood at about 12:20 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, police said. A 19-year-old woman shot three times and died from her injuries, CPD said. The medical examiner's office identified her as Tacara Tunstall. Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. They are listed in fair condition. Two of them were shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but police believe the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. No one has been arrested as Area Two detectives try to sort through the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

