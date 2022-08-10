Too many of these gun violence incidents lack context. For example, were either or both of these guys affiliated with gangs? Were they lovers? Just seeing an endless list of attacks is tragic but how many of these are followed up to report findings of motivation? Tragically, guns have become menacingly common on Chicago’s streets - a separate problem that has anonymous, typically unblamed culprits far beyond the assailants - but endlessly lazy and/or unfulfilled reporting further complicates the problem. The overwhelming tendency of news media to report without follow-up in the great majority of instances makes it appear that the gun violence is less complicated than it really is.
I want to hear what the probable cause is! How can they charge him? Did he confess, do they have him on camera, or did some hype on the street just give CPD a name for a free bag? 🤔
