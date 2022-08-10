Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Network holds second public meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are finding ways to lower violence in the city of Peoria, and now, community organizations will soon be able to get money for their efforts. “People with a common vision coming together to serve the community, to look at strategies for reducing gun...
1470 WMBD
Applications being accepted for Peoria County’s Citizen Leadership Academy
PEORIA, Ill. — Interested in learning about your local government from the inside out?. The City of Peoria and Peoria County are giving residents an opportunity again to sign up for the Citizens Leadership Academy. The County’s Gretchen Pearsall shares some of the things you’ll see. “You’ll...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
1470 WMBD
PPS Board: Recent dress code survey not officially sanctioned
PEORIA, Ill. — Some school leaders in Peoria are going out of their way both to question and, perhaps to defend PPS District 150’s current dress code. Peoria Public Schools Board member Anni Reinking is effectively at the center of it all so far. 25 News reports she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
Normal council to consider pickleball courts, denser housing for Wintergreen
The Normal Town Council will consider spending close to $561,000 to improve tennis and pickleball courts at Anderson and Underwood parks when it meets Monday evening. Anderson Park’s three tennis courts would get new asphalt bases and surfaces, net posts, nets, and fencing. Underwood Park’s two tennis courts would be converted to six pickleball courts, also with a new base layer, court surface, and court accoutrements. Both parks had courts built in the 1970s. Town staff said none of those courts have been resurfaced in two decades with the infrastructure spending taking into account the growing popularity of pickleball.
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
wcbu.org
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Ignite Peoria returns after 3-year hiatus
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the pandemic paused it for three years, Peoria’s largest arts and makers festival is back on Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center. Launched in 2014, Ignite Peoria showcases hundreds of local makers, artists, musicians, dancers and innovators for an interactive day of fun. The event also features two performance stages and a live professional fashion photo shoot.
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Central Illinois Proud
Town of Normal requests additional funds for underpass project
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal is requesting extra funds for its underpass project. On Monday, Aug. 15, the town will ask the US Department of Transportation for an additional $3.16 million, bringing the federal contribution to a little over $16 Million. The entire project is an estimated $24 million.
hoiabc.com
New Beginnings Worship Center hosts back-to-school giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of people showed up to New Beginnings Worship Center for their back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. It was the 13th annual event. The church gave away school supplies, backpacks, bikes, clothing, along with the free dental and physical work. There was also a mobile petting zoo and bounce house for kids to enjoy. The church said this is their way of helping the community during these harsh financial times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater
Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
hoiabc.com
New Peoria gourmet popcorn shop opens
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - She-Pop popcorn shop officially opened its doors on Saturdays. Owner, Shelia Marshall, said she’d been making creative popcorn flavors for over a decade. She was proud to finally be able to share it with the community and show others that entrepreneurship is possible.
Central Illinois Proud
County board rejects applicant over ‘anti-police’ views
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The search resumes to fill a vacant seat on the McLean County Board after board members voted down the only applicant Thursday night. In an 8-7 vote, the current board voted to reject applicant, Krystle Able’s application for the vacant District 4 board seat in what boiled down to a battle of Republicans vs. Democrats over what some say are “extreme left views.”
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
wcbu.org
Peoria NAACP president echoes calls for response to Bartonville fire official using racial slur
NAACP Peoria Branch president Marvin Hightower says a viral video of a Bartonville firefighter using a racial slur should prompt some action from village leaders, as village trustee Scott Helms calls for a swift response. In the video shared on social media platforms, volunteer assistant fire chief Drew Zachman seems...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College student athletes are giving back
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of Eureka College student-athletes joined forces with the City of Peoria Community Development Department at the East Bluff Community Center Friday. “To learn about what the East Bluff Community Center does, learn about some job opportunities in local government and do a little service...
walls102.com
Jelani Day Foundation created, celebration of life to be held
NORMAL – A celebration of life will take place in Normal at the end of this month for an Illinois State University graduate whose body was found in the Illinois River last summer. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page announced of The Jelani Day Foundation that will support families of missing minorities, according to its website. There will be a launch and celebration of life held at the Illinois State University’s Bone Center on August 27th at 5 p.m. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on August 25, 2021. His body was discovered along the Illinois River in Peru on September 4th. His death was ruled a drowning.
Comments / 0