Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson or Tank After Roger Gutierrez Fight
Hector Luis Garcia (15-0) picked up the biggest win of his career in February when he upset the previously unbeaten Chris Colbert (16-1) in Las Vegas. The bout topped a Showtime tripleheader. Garcia entered the fight as high as a 50-1 to underdog in some sports books. He dropped Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr: 'I Am Finished If I Let Conor Benn Beat Me'
Chris Eubank Jr. says he will have to call it a day if he can’t get his hands raised over Conor Benn. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender will face rising welterweight Benn in an intriguing all-British catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London. Both fighters originate from distinguished British boxing stock in Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., whose intense rivalry in the early 1990s captivated the nation.
Boxing Scene
Joshua Gets A Second Crack At Solving The Usyk Puzzle
Oleksandr Usyk is about a difficult puzzle to solve as there is in boxing today. The kind of conundrum inside the ring that can make an opponent not just second guess what they’re doing in the moment, but rethink their approach entirely after having spent twelve rounds trying to figure him out.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campa: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
‘The Takeover’ officially transitions to The Takeback. Former lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will now set his sights on the junior welterweight division, beginning with a scheduled ten-round clash with Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Both fighters made weight for their ESPN-televised main event which will take place Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats
Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!
On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas
Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
Boxing Scene
Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: We Want Taylor, Prograis, Zepeda; To Be Two-Time World Champ
Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Roben Torres Discusses Cristian Baez Clash, Training Camp
Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), who is making a case for being the 2022 Prospect of the Year, is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on August 20, 2022. Torres, who is wrapping up training camp, will battle Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round main event which looks to be Torres' toughest fight to date.
Boxing Scene
Tony Sims: Conor Benn is 'Ultra-Confident' That He Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
The announcement that Conor Benn will challenge Chris Eubank at the O2 Arena on October 8 sent – for the most part – a thrilling shock through British boxing. Sons of legends, one of the nation’s great sporting grudges, pangs of nostalgia and an intriguing fight have created a potent concoction of hope and expectation ahead of the huge domestic clash.
Boxing Scene
DAZN Confirms US Distribution Rights For Usyk-Joshua Rematch
There is finally an answer to the weeks-long question of how U.S. boxing fans can watch the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch. DAZN confirmed stateside distribution rights, announcing Sunday that a deal was officially reached to carry the anticipated unified heavyweight title fight. The sports streaming platform was the frontrunner to land the event but was forced to sit on the news until all lingering matters were resolved which finally came this weekend.
