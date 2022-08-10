ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Boxing Scene

Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More

Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr: 'I Am Finished If I Let Conor Benn Beat Me'

Chris Eubank Jr. says he will have to call it a day if he can’t get his hands raised over Conor Benn. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender will face rising welterweight Benn in an intriguing all-British catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London. Both fighters originate from distinguished British boxing stock in Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., whose intense rivalry in the early 1990s captivated the nation.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joshua Gets A Second Crack At Solving The Usyk Puzzle

Oleksandr Usyk is about a difficult puzzle to solve as there is in boxing today. The kind of conundrum inside the ring that can make an opponent not just second guess what they’re doing in the moment, but rethink their approach entirely after having spent twelve rounds trying to figure him out.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campa: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas

‘The Takeover’ officially transitions to The Takeback. Former lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will now set his sights on the junior welterweight division, beginning with a scheduled ten-round clash with Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Both fighters made weight for their ESPN-televised main event which will take place Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me

Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats

Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow

Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!

On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas

Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next

Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
FORT WORTH, TX
Boxing Scene

Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren

FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: We Want Taylor, Prograis, Zepeda; To Be Two-Time World Champ

Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Roben Torres Discusses Cristian Baez Clash, Training Camp

Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), who is making a case for being the 2022 Prospect of the Year, is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on August 20, 2022. Torres, who is wrapping up training camp, will battle Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round main event which looks to be Torres' toughest fight to date.
CORONA, CA
Boxing Scene

Tony Sims: Conor Benn is 'Ultra-Confident' That He Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.

The announcement that Conor Benn will challenge Chris Eubank at the O2 Arena on October 8 sent – for the most part – a thrilling shock through British boxing. Sons of legends, one of the nation’s great sporting grudges, pangs of nostalgia and an intriguing fight have created a potent concoction of hope and expectation ahead of the huge domestic clash.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

DAZN Confirms US Distribution Rights For Usyk-Joshua Rematch

There is finally an answer to the weeks-long question of how U.S. boxing fans can watch the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch. DAZN confirmed stateside distribution rights, announcing Sunday that a deal was officially reached to carry the anticipated unified heavyweight title fight. The sports streaming platform was the frontrunner to land the event but was forced to sit on the news until all lingering matters were resolved which finally came this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS

