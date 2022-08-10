Read full article on original website
Kaiser Strike: 2,000 mental health workers to strike in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2,000 mental health workers are expected to be on strike in Northern California by 6 a.m. Monday. The strike comes after negotiations between the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) and Kaiser Permanente fell through on Saturday. It includes psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors in Northern California and the Central Valley.
Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled a broad strategy for bolstering the state’s water supply that includes targets to recycle more water, expand reservoir storage and collect more data on the amounts farmers use. Newsom warned that new...
'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu': Increasing Latino voter turnout in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kimberly Gudino, who's from South Sacramento, has been voting consecutively since the age of 18. She began her voter journey as a student at Luther Burbank High School. During an afterschool program, Gudino says she was encouraged to vote by a group called "Brown Issues." It's...
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced...
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
'She is a true reflection of so many Californians' | Newsom nominates 1st Latina chief justice
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom made history by nominating the first Latina to serve as chief justice of the California Supreme Court. “I am just so excited to be able to see a Latina in this role. It’s so historic, and I’m able to witness it,” said Elizabeth Esquivel, trustee for the Yolo county Board of Education.
Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE, Calif. — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at his home in...
Judge to decide if Scott Peterson victim of jury misconduct
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Scott Peterson's trial attorney missed an opportunity to grill a California juror who eventually helped send him to death row for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn child, his appellate lawyer conceded Thursday while arguing the former fertilizer salesman deserves a new trial because of juror misconduct.
Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — At least 38 people have died in the flooding in Kentucky that started at the end of July after 8-10.5" of rain fell in only 48 hours. Since then, people from all over the country have responded to the disaster, including Roseville's Fire Chief. For the...
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband of 10 years
IRVINE, Calif. — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes...
K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
Convicted child torturer serving life in prison could be free on parole
STOCKTON, Calif. — Anthony Waiters, convicted of multiple felonies against a 16-year-old in 2008, could be free to walk out of prison later this month. That's because the former Tracy youth football coach and mentor went before a parole board in March and was granted his release. "Routinely tortured...
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
