California State

ABC10

Kaiser Strike: 2,000 mental health workers to strike in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2,000 mental health workers are expected to be on strike in Northern California by 6 a.m. Monday. The strike comes after negotiations between the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) and Kaiser Permanente fell through on Saturday. It includes psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors in Northern California and the Central Valley.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died

YOSEMITE, Calif. — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at his home in...
WINTERS, CA
ABC10

Judge to decide if Scott Peterson victim of jury misconduct

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Scott Peterson's trial attorney missed an opportunity to grill a California juror who eventually helped send him to death row for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn child, his appellate lawyer conceded Thursday while arguing the former fertilizer salesman deserves a new trial because of juror misconduct.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
ABC10

Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes...
CORONA, CA
ABC10

K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
