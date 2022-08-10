ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery

An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 3 Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America

Three people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, sparking a massive law enforcement presence and a chaotic scene at the amusement park. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said three people were injured when shots were fired from a single vehicle...
GURNEE, IL
NBC Chicago

Boating Accident

Two women were taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident Saturday evening in Lake Michigan, authorities said. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as “the Playpen,” north of Navy Pier, in regarding to a boating accident. Two women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition,…
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade Returns for 93rd Year

For the 93rd year, the Bud Billiken Parade took place on Chicago's South Side Saturday, signaling the new school year is just around the corner. Thousands of paradegoers happily lined Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for the beloved tradition, which organizers say is the second largest parade in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bud Billiken Parade Kicks Off Festivities Saturday Morning

The annual Bud Billiken Parade will send an array of floats down Chicago's streets Saturday morning. The Chicago tradition dating back to 1929 celebrates African American culture and Black youth heading back to school. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday. According to organizers, it's one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

