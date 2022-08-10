Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery
An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured in Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that six people, including a 19-year-old woman, have been killed and at least 32 others injured in shootings across the city this weekend. A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot during a verbal altercation in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, according to police. Authorities...
Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting
Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
Chicago Police Questioning Person of Interest After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in connection with multiple reports from women who said a man downtown came up behind them and groped them, according to officials. Earlier this week, Chicago police issued a community alert seeking to identify a suspect riding an electric skateboarder who had...
Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side
A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No...
1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt in Reagan Tollway Shooting Near Oak Brook, Police Say
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway, Illinois State Police say. According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 near milepost 138 in DuPage County at approximately 1:15 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots.
1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Loose Pigs Still Managing to Evade Capture in Chicago Suburb
Four loose pigs have been hogging up space in a western suburb of Chicago. Police officers have been wrestling with the pigs in the village of Wayne, as the animals have managed to continuously evade capture for almost two weeks. "The loose pigs are still enjoying their freedom within the...
At Least 3 Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America
Three people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, sparking a massive law enforcement presence and a chaotic scene at the amusement park. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said three people were injured when shots were fired from a single vehicle...
‘A Lot of Chaos:' Dashcam Captures Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 3 Men Dead
Police are still searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left three people dead on Chicago’s Far South Side, and new video has emerged from the horrific event. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 71st Street and Jeffery in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
Boating Accident
Two women were taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident Saturday evening in Lake Michigan, authorities said. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as “the Playpen,” north of Navy Pier, in regarding to a boating accident. Two women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition,…
Car Thefts in Cook County For Two Types of Vehicles Are Up 767%. Why? Social Media, Sheriff Says
The Chicago area this summer has seen a huge spike in car thefts according to Cook County Sheriff's office. However, according to a press release, only two types of vehicles are at risk: Kia and Hyundai. "Since July 1, there have been 642 reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County
A social media challenge has led to a surge of thefts of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Cook County, with authorities saying such crimes have risen a startling 767%. Hundreds of people in Cook County had their Hyundai or Kia vehicles stolen this summer, including a suburban man whose car was stolen right in front of his house.
Man in Custody, Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Police in Back of The Yards
A man is in custody and hospitalized in critical condition after a shootout with police took place Thursday night during an altercation in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, authorities say. According to witnesses, the incident was chaotic, and video showing more than a dozen officers on the scene. A...
Man Dies After Being Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Grant Park
A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Grant Park. Carnell Williams, 45, was pulled from Lake Michigan about 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital,...
Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade Returns for 93rd Year
For the 93rd year, the Bud Billiken Parade took place on Chicago's South Side Saturday, signaling the new school year is just around the corner. Thousands of paradegoers happily lined Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for the beloved tradition, which organizers say is the second largest parade in the country.
Bud Billiken Parade Kicks Off Festivities Saturday Morning
The annual Bud Billiken Parade will send an array of floats down Chicago's streets Saturday morning. The Chicago tradition dating back to 1929 celebrates African American culture and Black youth heading back to school. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday. According to organizers, it's one of the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines, COVID Alert Levels Shift
The guidelines for what to do if you test positive for COVID or were exposed to someone who has are shifting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations as metrics begin to decline in parts of the Chicago area and as the fall school year gets underway for many.
Bud Billiken Parade: What To Know About Saturday's Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago
Float-makers are nearly ready for the annual Bud Billiken Parade this weekend. The Chicago tradition dating back to 1929 that celebrates African American culture and Black youth heading back to school kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. According to organizers, it's one of the largest Black parades in the country...
