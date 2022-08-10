Read full article on original website
Poloniex to List ETH Potential Hard Fork Tokens in Support of the Merge
Poloniex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announces that it fully supports the Ethereum Merge with listing of two potential forked ETH tokens: ETHS & ETHW, with commencement date of trading on August 8. Through its more than eight-year history in the crypto space, Poloniex has been always...
Coinbase Falls Short in the S&P Global Ratings as Crypto Winter Stiffens
Financial analytics firm S&P Global Ratings has disclosed that Coinbase has been ranked lower for the reduction in its overall earnings in Q2 this year. According to the statement issued by the rating agency, the US-based crypto exchange dropped from 'BB+' to 'BB', suggesting difficult times for the company. Several...
Tron's Justin Sun Hopes USDD to Become First Stablecoin in “EthereumPOW ecosystem”
H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and investor of Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, hopes that USDD the stablecoin, would become the first one in the “EthereumPOW ecosystem” after the completion of the Merge. However, Sun reiterated that he supports the fork with the strongest community consensus and the largest hash rate instead of supporting one specific fork.
MakerDAO Intends to Depeg DAI from USDC
Announcing through Discord, MakerDAO’s founder Rune Christensen revealed that the DeFi protocol might consider depegging its native token DAI from stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Christensen pointed out:. “Will be discussing it at tonight’s call but I think we should seriously consider preparing to depeg from USD … it is...
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Speculates the Merge Will Happen on September 15
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, has hinted that the much-anticipated merge might occur around September 15. The transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called the merge is speculated to be the biggest software upgrade in the Ethereum ecosystem. Nevertheless, it has been quite elusive since it was launched in December 2020.
Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Maven 11 Launches $30m Loan Pool on Defi Lending Protocol Maple Finance
Defi lending protocol Maple Finance has launched a $30 million liquidity pool backed by Netherlands-based crypto-native investment firm Maven 11. Maven 11 announced that the launch of the loan pool is designed to help institutional businesses seek income opportunities. A $30 million pool of funds funded by institutional lenders will...
BlackRock Launches Bitcoin Private Trust after Building Partnership with Coinbase
Days after BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management company in the world, entered into a partnership with Coinbase to offer its institutional clients access to cryptocurrency trading services, the firm announced the launch of a spot Bitcoin Private Trust. The company said the new product will be available to...
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.
KuCoin Labs Rolls Out Incubation Program with Univers Network to Boost Web3 Exploration
KuCoin Labs, the incubation and investment arm of crypto exchange KuCoin, has launched an incubation program with Univers Network to aid the exploration of the Web3 space. “KuCoin Labs aims to enhance Web-2 entrepreneurs' understanding and adoption of Web-3. KuCoin Labs is advising Univers Network in various aspects, sharing knowledge regarding Web-3 community incentives, technical structures, business strategy, marketing orientations, fundraising, as well as go-to-market plans, etc.”
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy expanded at a faster pace in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged higher Monday while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
Applied Blockchain Refinances $15M Credit Facility from a North Dakota-based Bank
U.S. bitcoin mining company Applied Blockchain, Inc has announced that it has entered into a credit agreement with a North Dakota-based bank for a $15 million loan that will expand its crypto mining operations to take advantage of opportunities emerging in the current bear market. Applied Blockchain disclosed that the...
Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
