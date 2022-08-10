Take the bandage off. The children like all of us shouldn't have to live in fear. The people are easily influenced with the scare tactics from Big Pharma as they laugh all the way to the bank. The COVID flu shot is a personal choice like masking if you feel safe wearing a mask do it just like the COVID flu shot. The information given to all of us from are President was get the vaccine and you won't get COVID and it will continue to be a pandemic from the unvaccinated. That statement made on national TV by President Biden was very miss leading. The so called vaccine is no more than a flu shot. I believe we all learned a lot from set back that are country is going through from this so called pandemic. Bottom line I personally won't live in fear.
