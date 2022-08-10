Read full article on original website
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov: Charles Oliveira is ‘starting to feel the pressure’ of Islam Makhachev fight
Khabib Nurmagomedov struggles to make any sense of Charles Oliveira’s recent comments. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, the battle for lightweight supremacy will finally be decided when the former champion Oliveira takes on his fellow streaking rival, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant crown. Along the way, both sides of the bout have had plenty to say ... mostly in respectful fashions even when critical.
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal lobbies for Gilbert Burns to fight him, not Jorge Masvidal: ‘Why wait?’
Geoff Neal believes he’s the logical next opponent for Gilbert Burns. Appearing this past week on The MMA Hour, Neal elaborated on his callout of the one-time welterweight title challenger, which was made after Neal scored an impressive knockout win over Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59.
MMA Fighting
Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3
Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne
Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz
MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
MMA Fighting
Marlon "Chito" Vera steals the show with fourth round KO of former Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz
With a UFC San Diego card that had six finishes already to its a resume, the card concluded with a thud as Vera continues his reign and path towards the title with a wild KO win. Cruz had flurries and rushed towards Vera throughout the fight. Cruz was successfully engaging...
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
MMA Fighting
Bruno Silva says several middleweights have turned him down: ‘I thought that wouldn’t happen in the UFC’
Bruno Silva feels that going toe-to-toe with former GLORY champion and UFC contender Alex Pereira shortened the list of middleweights willing to face him inside the octagon. Silva was on a seven-fight knockout streak going into his clash with Pereira, with the past three in the UFC, when he lost a decision to Pereira in March. Silva returns Saturday night against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC San Diego.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
