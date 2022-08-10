ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing

The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov: Charles Oliveira is ‘starting to feel the pressure’ of Islam Makhachev fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov struggles to make any sense of Charles Oliveira’s recent comments. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, the battle for lightweight supremacy will finally be decided when the former champion Oliveira takes on his fellow streaking rival, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant crown. Along the way, both sides of the bout have had plenty to say ... mostly in respectful fashions even when critical.
UFC
The Spun

Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday

Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Bo Nickal
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Anthony Pettis
MiddleEasy

Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”

Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Dwcs#Division#Mma
MMA Fighting

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3

Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne

Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz

MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
UFC
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video

The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

Bruno Silva says several middleweights have turned him down: ‘I thought that wouldn’t happen in the UFC’

Bruno Silva feels that going toe-to-toe with former GLORY champion and UFC contender Alex Pereira shortened the list of middleweights willing to face him inside the octagon. Silva was on a seven-fight knockout streak going into his clash with Pereira, with the past three in the UFC, when he lost a decision to Pereira in March. Silva returns Saturday night against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC San Diego.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout

Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy