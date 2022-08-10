Read full article on original website
Rita Casale
4d ago
Why doesn't she just SHUT UP. This is freedom of speech. The right for all AMERICANS. Just because "We the people" believe we have the right to believe what we want and she doesn't believe that we have that right...SHUT UP DUMMYRAT.
Reply
10
Don Abramo
4d ago
I'm not for or against but it sounds like she is threatening thier rights with her rhetoric...
Reply
11
Cheryl Carrow
4d ago
If we don't enforce free speech now, we may lose it in the future!!
Reply(1)
6
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
“The pen will always prevail over the knife”: Hochul speaks on Rushdie attack
The institution was the location where "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while giving a lecture.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxinews.org
ReAwaken America Tour to mix far-right politics, religion in Batavia this weekend
At the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Virginia Beach last month, emcee Clay Clark opened the event by asking a raucous crowd two questions. “Ladies and gentlemen, how many of you out there agree that Jesus is King? How many of you believe that President Donald J. Trump is the president?” he said amid chants of “U.S.A.” from the audience.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in NYC, Ontario County
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Controversial 'ReAwaken America' tour opens in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — In Batavia, it was the first day of an event that has generated controversy with a mix of politics, religion, and some claims by state officials that it spawns racist, hateful rhetoric. 2 On Your Side was there to hear from both sides over the ReAwaken America tour event.
Upstate NY pastor accuses AG of harassment, intimidation over ReAwaken America event
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in Upstate New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter...
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
Faith leaders protest ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
The ReAwaken America tour, a conservative rally in Batavia at the Cornerstone Church on Friday and Saturday is being met with heavy protest from local faith leaders of all Christian branches and other religions.
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
nystateofpolitics.com
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
US Sen. Schumer: Science and Computer Chips Act benefits WNY - but US lags in chip production
LEROY, N.Y. — From the Bob Johnson Chevrolet car dealership in LeRoy, Genesee County to Baxter International, which makes medical infusion pumps in Medina, Orleans County, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was out and about Thursday touting his Chips and Science Act recently signed by President Joe Biden. The legislative package will seek to ramp up U.S. computer chip production which has in turn stalled production of new cars and other products consumers count on.
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
Puerto Rican flag raised in Niagara Square
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the start of celebrating the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York!. Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square, officials raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the beginning of the celebration. The 20th annual parade will be held next Saturday, Aug. 20...
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 8