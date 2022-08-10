Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Celiac, is it a gluten allergy?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When eating out with a large group of friends or family, it isn’t uncommon for at least one person in the party to order a specially prepared gluten-free meal. They may explain to wait staff that they have either celiac disease, a wheat...
brproud.com
District 10 councilwoman gives out school supplies at Sunday family event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman held a family fun day Sunday where she gave out school supplies and other things. Coleman hosted a Family Sunday Funday to bring the entire district together to enjoy some fun in the community. “You need to be able...
brproud.com
Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
brproud.com
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Local law enforcement, organizations bring community together for city-wide biking event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Safety Place, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Yoga Noir got the community together for the Bike Ride and Yoga Session at the Youth City Lab Saturday. “Biking is said to help reduce stress and be a positive factor for your...
brproud.com
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
brproud.com
Adults can drink beer and hang with animals at this Baton Rouge Zoo event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo is getting ready for its 8th Annual BREW at the Zoo in October. Adults 21 and older can listen to live music while drinking over 200 craft beers on Oct. 7. The adult-only event will feature local, regional, and national craft beers. Appetizers will also be provided. The tasting event benefits the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation.
brproud.com
Southern University System reinstates indoor mask mandate for all campuses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University System announced Sunday (August 14) that it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses beginning Monday, August 15. The institution issued the notice in a news release, which stated, “In an effort to continue to keep its campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: DCFS, youth justice, and inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear about the latest controversy with the Department of Children and Family Services after a 2-year-old died from a drug overdose that some think could have been prevented. Youth justice advocates are still pushing back against the state...
brproud.com
Daughter of fallen Baton Rouge police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the...
brproud.com
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
brproud.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
brproud.com
Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
brproud.com
One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
brproud.com
Mayor Broome announces new bicycle lanes on Hyacinth Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces bicycle lanes for Hyacinth Avenue. Mayor Broome, along with District 12 Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, state representative Barbara Freiberg, representatives of Bike Baton Rouge, and the Southside Civic Association will acknowledge the completion of the nearly two mile bike lanes on Hyacinth Avenue.
Comments / 0