Roswell, NM

Goddard Rockets bring experience, leadership in 2022

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Goddard Rockets 2021 season ended in the semi-finals of the playoffs to eventual champion Los Lunas. The loss has stuck with the team throughout the off-season, and they believe they have put in the work to make the next step.

“We are really hungry we have been getting after it in practice,” said lineman Landon Victor. “Working hard and there’s a stronger bond then there was last year I think between us and even the underclass men. We are coming I stronger this season.”

A big help for the Rockets this season is depth. The team has over 20 seniors and coach Chris White believes they bring leadership in addition to their years of experience.

“I feel good about where we are at this year going in and having some experience and like a lot of our kids have been in those tough ball games and know how to persevere through some of those situations,” White said.

Goddard will open the season against Santa Teresa on Friday, August 19. Highlights from that game will be on Football Friday Night on Fox New Mexico.

Roswell man sentenced for fatal Christmas Eve crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man, Dommnic Canales-Flores, who was charged in a deadly Christmas Eve crash in 2020 has taken a plea deal. Officials say then 20-year-old Canales-Flores hit and killed 31-year-old Devaney Brunk. Officials say he was high on meth when he side-swiped a car, then kept driving at speeds of over 100 miles […]
19-year-old Roswell man arrested for murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested 19-year-old Daniel Flores in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy that happened on July 24. Last Sunday, three males were shot just before 3:00 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of East Tilden Street. Damyn Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene and the two […]
ROSWELL, NM
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital. According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring […]
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
