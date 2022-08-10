Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mellonie Read has been safely located. She was originally reported missing Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
Man looking for state employee believed to be connected to police shooting, court documents say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents explain a connection between the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night and the man accused of firing a gun into the air after asking some people if they were state employees. Thursday night, authorities arrested Elliot Bird following a standoff. Police say officers...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 13
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed. Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
