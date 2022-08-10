Read full article on original website
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
NBC Miami
Woman Dies in Crash After Driving Herself to Hospital for Gunshot Wound in Pompano Beach
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one woman dead. At approximately 3:10 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call for shots fired near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were en route to the scene, another...
NBC Miami
Woman Dead, Officer Hospitalized After Police-Involved Crash in Coconut Creek
The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning involving a Coconut Creek police officer. The Coconut Creek Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of handyman in Coral Gables to be tried as adult
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker appeared in court on Saturday evening. He faces a list of charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes, Cars in Homestead
A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
NBC Miami
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste
MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway
Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
