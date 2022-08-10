ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
CBS Miami

NBC Miami

Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced

A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway

Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...

