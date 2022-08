A seasonal staple will return to Polk State College this fall. The College will hold its annual FallFest on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Upwards of 100 locals, businesses, and College clubs will set up booths all throughout the Winter Haven Campus with exciting, seasonal, and innovative homemade arts, crafts, and products.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO