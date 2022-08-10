Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Asia Shares Edge Higher, Wary Of Fed Words
Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week. "The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday should reinforce the hawkish tones from recent Fed...
International Business Times
Japan's GDP Expands In Q2 After Covid Curbs Lifted
Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses. The world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to stronger consumption and capital investment, but the rise was below market expectations of 0.7 percent. While the country never...
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy expanded at a faster pace in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged higher Monday while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Japan's Economy Rebounds From COVID Jolt, Global Slowdown Clouds Outlook
Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. But the outlook remains uncertain due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, slowing global growth, supply constraints and...
Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
International Business Times
Modi Says India Aims To Become Developed Nation In 25 Years
India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defence and digital technology. Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year...
Japan marks WWII's end, Kishida doesn't mention aggression
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed Japan’s no-war pledge at a somber ceremony Monday as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention Japanese wartime aggression. In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war.” Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region. The omission was a precedent set by the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe, who had pushed to whitewash Japan’s wartime brutality. Kishida largely focused on the damages Japan suffered on its turf — the U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, massive firebombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa. He said the peace and prosperity that the country enjoys today is built on the suffering and sacrifices of those who died in the war.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Exclusive-Wall Street Revives Russian Bond Trading After U.S. Go-ahead
Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic. Most U.S. and European banks had pulled back from the market...
International Business Times
Has Blockchain Found A Use Beyond Crypto Trading?
The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies. Blockchain technology underpins crypto and has been hailed as a world-changing innovation, but does it have any use beyond creating speculative financial instruments?. AFP...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Ease As Aramco Says Ready To Boost Crude Output
Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Brent crude futures fell 27...
International Business Times
China's Factory Output, Retail Sales Up In July But Weaker Than Expected
Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations, official data showed Monday, as a Covid-19 resurgence and property market jitters cast a pall over hopes for a stronger economic recovery. The world's second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as...
International Business Times
UN Resuming Talks On High-seas Treaty Amid Growing Concerns
After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. A host of NGOs and affected countries say the pact is urgently needed to improve environmental...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Malaysia's Tenaga Plans $1 Billion IPO For Power Business, Sources Say
Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd plans to begin the process next year for a potential $1 billion listing of its power generation business, sources close to the matter told Reuters. In what would be the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in a decade, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd,...
International Business Times
Analysis: Iranian Nuclear Deal Limbo May Serve Interests Of Both U.S. And Iran
Whether or not Tehran and Washington accept a European Union "final" offer to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, neither is likely to declare the pact dead because keeping it alive serves both sides' interests, diplomats, analysts and officials said. Their reasons, however, are radically different. For U.S. President Joe...
International Business Times
Mechanical Elephants, Homemade Howitzers As India Turns 75
India marked the 75th anniversary of independence on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a speech from Delhi's historic Red Fort, which was decorated with portraits of freedom fighters and guarded by mechanical elephants. Following a 21-gun salute, reportedly executed using howitzers made domestically for the first time under...
International Business Times
Japanese Ministers Visit Controversial War Shrine
Two Japanese ministers paid respects Monday at a controversial war shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of past militarism, as the nation commemorates the end of World War II. Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished since the late 19th century --...
International Business Times
Huawei Revenue Down 5.9 Percent In First Half Of 2022
Huawei's revenue dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales. The Chinese telecom giant brought in 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), according to the data, a slip of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
International Business Times
Caste In California: Tech Giants Confront Ancient Indian Hierarchy
America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two...
International Business Times
French Maize Crop Rating Tumbles As Drought Deepens
French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain maize was in good or...
Comments / 1